695,972 Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 695,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,027,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

MRNS opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

