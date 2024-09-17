7,999 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 78.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Thryv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thryv Price Performance

NASDAQ THRY opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $663.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

