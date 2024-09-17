AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 3,151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,788.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VOLVF stock opened at C$25.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.42. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of C$19.15 and a 1-year high of C$30.30.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

