ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Up 16.3% in August

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 166,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABVX opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laidlaw began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $13,630,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

