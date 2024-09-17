Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,261 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

