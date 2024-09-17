Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.60% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $7,739,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $4.23. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

