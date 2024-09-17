Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,316 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 2,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 304,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 279,830 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Innovid by 3,951.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114,008 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innovid Price Performance

NYSE:CTV opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Innovid Corp. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $262.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.11.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Innovid Profile

(Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.