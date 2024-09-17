Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $823,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $15,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

