Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $861,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

