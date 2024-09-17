Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 119,600 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gonzalez David Angulo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 507,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,783.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 366.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.41%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

