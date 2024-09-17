Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

