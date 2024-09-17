Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $550.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $531.28 and last traded at $533.57. 1,084,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,200,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $536.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.58.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.68 and a 200-day moving average of $519.46. The company has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

