Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Advantage Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADVWW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
