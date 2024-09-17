Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVWW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

