AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 716,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AFC Gamma by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 141.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFCG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $217.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 253.85%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

