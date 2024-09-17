Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 23,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Affirm by 4.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Affirm by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

