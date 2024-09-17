Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Update

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.