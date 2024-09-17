AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCN opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

