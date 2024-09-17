Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $301.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

