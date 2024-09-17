Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,332 shares of company stock valued at $67,263,009. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

