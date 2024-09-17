Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$28.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$28.37. The company has a market cap of C$11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4766404 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

