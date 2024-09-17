Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alarm.com by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

