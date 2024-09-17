Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

