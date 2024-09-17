Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ALGS stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
