Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading Down 10.8%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.82. 283,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 368,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Allego Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allego stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

