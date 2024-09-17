Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 788,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,389,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

