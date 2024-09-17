Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Weik Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.9% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,341,581. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

