Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,167 shares of company stock worth $30,139,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

