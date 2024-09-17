Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,041,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $42,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alphatec by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Stock Up 5.7 %

Alphatec stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $826.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.