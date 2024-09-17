Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 1,394 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

