Alta Global Group Limited’s (NYSE:MMA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 24th

Alta Global Group’s (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 24th. Alta Global Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Alta Global Group Stock Performance
NYSE MMA opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. Alta Global Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.25.
Alta Global Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alta Global Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.