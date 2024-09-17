Alta Global Group Limited’s (NYSE:MMA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 24th

Alta Global Group’s (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 24th. Alta Global Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Alta Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE MMA opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. Alta Global Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Alta Global Group Company Profile

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

