Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 6,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 14,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Alta Global Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94.

About Alta Global Group

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

