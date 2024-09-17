Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.97.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$25.97 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.479506 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

