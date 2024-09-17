Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.97.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Trading Down 3.1 %
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.479506 EPS for the current year.
Altius Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Minerals
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.