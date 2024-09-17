Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

