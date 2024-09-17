Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Core Wealth Management Inc.

Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

