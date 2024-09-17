Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ambarella worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,653 shares of company stock worth $1,487,144 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

