Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ambev by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 12.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 26.1% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

