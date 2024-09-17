Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 33.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,826 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

