American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $46,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after buying an additional 388,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,725,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

