American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,589 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.80% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $43,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,860,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

SITE stock opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

