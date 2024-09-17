American Century Companies Inc. Buys 20,416 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Enstar Group worth $50,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,397,000. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,737,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ESGR opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.77 and its 200-day moving average is $309.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESGR

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.