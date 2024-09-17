American Century Companies Inc. Buys 207,485 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $47,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 583,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 522,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,359 shares in the company, valued at $40,388,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805,359 shares in the company, valued at $40,388,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,780 shares of company stock worth $6,290,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

