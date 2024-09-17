American Century Companies Inc. Buys 51,600 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,011.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

