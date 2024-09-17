American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,801 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $53,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.69.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.82 and a 52-week high of $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

