American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Carter’s worth $46,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $45,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $6,991,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.4 %

CRI opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.