American Century Companies Inc. Has $42.44 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $176.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $211.46. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $237.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

