American Century Companies Inc. Has $43 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,544 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.65% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $43,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,879 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 270,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,267,884. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.