American Century Companies Inc. Has $49.50 Million Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $49,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 266.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

