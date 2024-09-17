American Century Companies Inc. Has $50.37 Million Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,739,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 4.35% of JELD-WEN worth $50,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

