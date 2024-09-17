American Century Companies Inc. Has $52.52 Million Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $52,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,777,000 after buying an additional 108,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,677,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,257,000 after buying an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,415,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $50,269,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 326.82 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

