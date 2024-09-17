American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $41,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 96.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 195,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 17.1 %
ASND opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
