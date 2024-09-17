American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 167,145 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $45,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

